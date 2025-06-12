DeMarcus Cousins Apologizes to Fans After Season-Ending Ban

DeMarcus Cousins is breaking his silence after a wild fan altercation ended his basketball season ... issuing a brief message expressing his regret to his supporters.

"I want to apologize to the fans of Puerto Rico for my actions," Cousins said on Thursday via his Instagram Story.

#BSNPR | [VÍDEO]: Así fue que comenzó la situación de Demarcus Cousins cuando un fanático comenzó a tener una discusión con el jugador desde las gradas.



🎥 @ElPodcastPPP pic.twitter.com/DkmnvJW4Ux — La Guerra del BSN (@LaGuerraBSN) June 10, 2025 @LaGuerraBSN

"I have so much love and respect for the island."

This public statement comes after the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League suspended Cousins -- who played for the Mets de Guaynabo -- for the rest of the season over his on-court altercation with a fan sitting courtside.

The incident was captured on video ... and apparently started after a man made a crying gesture to Cousins during the Mets vs. Bayamon game at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez arena.

Cousins confronted the fan by grabbing his junk, prompting the fan to respond with a middle finger. The verbal altercation turned physical, and Boogie was ejected from the game.

On his way out, Cousins taunted the crowd -- igniting a crazy scene where fans threw food and drinks at him, infuriating the 6'10" center to the point where security and police had to get involved.

In addition to the suspension, Cousins was fined at least $4,250 ... and his contract with the org. was reportedly terminated.