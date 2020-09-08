DeMarcus Cousins Lists Vegas Mansion For $8 Million Pool And Indoor Court!!!

Breaking News

NBA baller DeMarcus Cousins is parting ways with his Las Vegas mansion -- complete with home theater, indoor hoops court and ELEVATOR -- and it can be yours for $8 MILLION!!!

The place is more like a hotel resort than a house ... with 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a massive outdoor pool with waterfalls and a water slide.

The inside has everything you could ask for -- a master suite with a spa-like bathroom, gourmet kitchen, billiards room, wet bar, sports media room and plenty of offices.

Oh yeah, and did we mention the freakin' elevator?!

And, naturally, the lucky buyer can follow Boogie's footsteps and work towards becoming a 4-time NBA All-Star by using the indoor court to work on their jumper!!

And, if that ain't enough, there's a state-of-the-art gym to also get your swole sesh on.

Or, if working out isn't your thing ... the crib is a short drive from the Las Vegas strip!!

Cousins was known to spend a bunch of time in Vegas during the NBA offseasons, where he would do most of his training.

The pad -- listed with Bob & Jill Barnhart of Luxurious Real Estate -- just hit the market ... so if ya got $8 milli lying around, you know what to do.