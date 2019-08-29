DeMarcus Cousins Arrest Warrant Issued Over Threatening Phone Call
DeMarcus Cousins Arrest Warrant Issued Over Threatening Phone Call
8/29/2019 12:52 PM PT
An arrest warrant has been issued in Alabama for DeMarcus Cousins stemming from a threatening phone call he allegedly made to the mother of his child, cops say.
"An arrest warrant has been issued," a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Dept. told USA Today.
According to the MPD's website, Cousins is facing a domestic violence charge -- 3rd-degree harassing communications, a misdemeanor.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 1 year behind bars.
TMZ Sports broke the story ... the NBA star's ex-girlfriend, Christy West, told police she recorded a phone call with Cousins in which he threatened to "put a bullet in your f*cking head" if she wouldn't let their 7-year-old child attend his wedding.
West lives in Alabama and the wedding took place in Atlanta.
During the call, West told Cousins she would NOT allow the child to attend -- though she did not explain why.
In court docs filed by West, she claims Cousins had choked her during a previous incident -- but she did not elaborate.
As for Cousins, the Los Angeles Lakers star -- who suffered an ACL tear earlier this month -- has not commented on the allegations.
The NBA says it's looking into the allegations.
Calls to Cousins' reps have not been returned.
5 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.