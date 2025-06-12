WWE Champion Tiffany Stratton Throws Wild First Pitch At New York Mets Game

Play video content SNY

Taylor Lewan can breathe a little sigh of relief following his terrible first pitch at the St. Louis Cardinals game last week ... 'cause WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton just gave him a run for his money with an even worse attempt.

The WWE Women's Champion was out in Flushing, Queens, on Thursday to catch the Mets' series finale against the Washington Nationals ... but before the outing, she was given the honors to throw the ceremonial toss.

Stratton -- rocking a custom Mets City Connect jersey with her name on it -- opted not to go with the full windup as Lewan did for his attempt. While she didn't sail it to the left, she did throw it well over the catcher at home plate ... with some comparing it to a bit of an eephus pitch.

She wasn't too embarrassed by the throw -- in fact, she said she wanted more action in her Instagram post ... saying, "Put me in @Mets."

They probably wouldn't place Stratton in the bullpen ... but she clearly has an arm for the outfield!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Luckily for the champ, it is far from the worst first pitch Citi Field has ever seen -- that title still goes to 50 Cent for his 2014 moment on the mound, and it's hard to imagine anyone topping Fitty's.