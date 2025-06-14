Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stars Barbecuing Their Way Into Vacation Mode, From Lil Nas X to Henry Cavill

Stars Barbecuing Grillin' & Chillin'... It's Smoke Show Season!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebrities Grilling -- Sizzlin' Stars!
Launch Gallery
Sizzlin' Stars Launch Gallery

Summer’s heating up, and celebs are bringing the fire -- flipping burgers, soaking sun, and grilling their way into full vacation mode!

Stars like Lil Nas X, Jake Miller, and Tyler Cameron are gettin’ down to business -- meat in hand, flames up, and cookin' up a summer feast like pros.

0610-Jutes-Grilling-SUB

Demi Lovato turned up the heat and the romance -- snapping her man Jutes clutching a big ol' slab of meat like it was love at first sear.

0610-Henry-Cavill-Grilling-SUB

Henry Cavill got in on the action too -- snapping some smoldering selfies while manning the BBQ like a total grill god. And don’t worry, the ladies weren’t just watching ... they brought the heat too. Check out all the sizzle in our smokin' hot photo gallery!

related articles