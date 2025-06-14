Stars Barbecuing Their Way Into Vacation Mode, From Lil Nas X to Henry Cavill

Summer’s heating up, and celebs are bringing the fire -- flipping burgers, soaking sun, and grilling their way into full vacation mode!

Stars like Lil Nas X, Jake Miller, and Tyler Cameron are gettin’ down to business -- meat in hand, flames up, and cookin' up a summer feast like pros.

Demi Lovato turned up the heat and the romance -- snapping her man Jutes clutching a big ol' slab of meat like it was love at first sear.