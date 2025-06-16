That's Amore With Josh O'Connor & Girlfriend Alison Oliver in Portofino, Italy

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Josh O'Connor British Bae All Over His Bikini Babe In Italy!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Josh O’Connor’s been grinding since "The Crown" -- but now he’s pressing pause for some seaside smooches with his GF, Alison Oliver.

Catch these pics -- Josh and Alison couldn’t keep their hands off each other, locking lips and diving into full-on romance during a steamy escape in Portofino, Italy over the weekend.

The sun was scorching -- and so was their chemistry. Josh couldn’t take his eyes off Alison, who stunned in a chic bikini, totally carefree and soaking up the love.

When Josh finally tore his eyes off Alison, he took a dip to cool down -- and let’s just say, he had to make a quick adjustment to his royal jewels mid-swim.

From Buckingham Palace to the beach -- this Brit’s got the crown and the chemistry on lock!

