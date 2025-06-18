'16 & Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis Breaks Silence on Missing Son's Funeral

Whitney Purvis is breaking her silence after being denied entry to her son’s funeral over the weekend -- claiming she was intentionally kept out and is now setting the record straight.

The former "16 and Pregnant" star opened up about the devastating experience in a Facebook post Wednesday, saying she’s stayed quiet for years as her ex, Weston Gosa, and his wife, Amy, allegedly spread false narratives about her -- but she won’t stay silent any longer.

Whitney claims she was told her 16-year-old son Weston Jr.'s funeral would begin at 4 PM on Saturday, but when she arrived with her family and friends, they were blocked from entering the Georgia chapel because their names weren’t on the guest list. She claims she has witnesses who heard funeral home personnel say she wasn't on the list. She says it didn’t matter what time she showed up -- she wasn’t getting in.

She went on to say Gosa and Amy are trying to make it look like she was two hours late, even though she knew the service started at 2 PM. She says that's a lie and questions why she would show up late to her own son’s funeral.

Whitney went on to accuse her ex of using the tragic moment to further alienate her and control the narrative. She claims Gosa only reached out in the aftermath of their son’s death because he needed her signature for cremation, and once he got it, he returned to being spiteful and manipulative. She says he promised to give her an urn with some of her son’s ashes -- but ultimately she claims he didn’t follow through.

She also detailed a years-long custody and co-parenting battle, alleging she was kept from seeing her son regularly, blocked from school and medical information, and even prevented from sharing photos of them. Whitney, who didn't have full custody, insists she was always a devoted mother.

Whitney says she’s speaking up now not only to defend herself, but to honor the memory of her son, who she says was caught in the middle of an adult conflict he never should have been part of. She closed by acknowledging her grief and the trauma of losing her child, saying this has been the most heartbreaking experience of her life and she won’t let lies continue without telling her truth.