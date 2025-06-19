Florida A.G. Offers Up 'Alligator Alcatraz' in Everglades to Hold Immigrants

Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier just cooked up the wildest plan yet -- turning the gator-infested Everglades into an immigration detention center for Trump’s mass deportation mission.

In a video posted to X on Thursday, Uthmeier chomped into his bold plan -- building a holding center right in gator territory, proudly calling it "Alligator Alcatraz." His pitch? Who needs barbed wire when you’ve got built-in bite patrol from Florida’s finest reptiles? Y'know, a bit like the sharks circling Alcatraz!

The 39-square-mile site -- a remote, dormant airport facility called the Miami-Dade Collier County Training Facility, about an hour due west of downtown Miami -- offered to the Trump administration comes with its own landing strip for flying in undocumented immigrants and, according to Uthmeier, could cage up to 1,000 people in just 30 to 60 days once construction begins.

With ICE detention centers packed to the gills -- holding around 53,000 individuals under Trump's latest deportation push -- Uthmeier casually pitching his scaly scheme is certainly creative, but it's giving croc-a-doodle-doo levels of extreme.

Also looks like he’s got a thing for snapping the rules -- 'cause just days before dropping this swamp bomb, Uthmeier got slapped with civil contempt for ignoring a judge’s order to pause a law targeting undocumented immigrants. But he just shrugged it off, saying it was worth it to stand by Trump’s agenda.