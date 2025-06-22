6 Dead After Boat Capsizes on California's Lake Tahoe
Tragedy struck California's Lake Tahoe over the weekend when a boat capsized, leaving six people dead and two others missing.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the 27-foot vessel reportedly overturned due to a large swell around 3 PM. Authorities say the gold Chris-Craft vessel capsized due to a large swell.
Of the ten people onboard, six adults were pronounced dead at the scene. Two survivors were rescued and rushed to a hospital.
On Sunday morning, the Coast Guard and El Dorado County Sheriff's Office returned to the scene to actively search the waters in hopes of locating the remaining two individuals, who are still unaccounted for.