6 Dead After Boat Capsizes on California's Lake Tahoe

Tragedy struck California's Lake Tahoe over the weekend when a boat capsized, leaving six people dead and two others missing.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the 27-foot vessel reportedly overturned due to a large swell around 3 PM. Authorities say the gold Chris-Craft vessel capsized due to a large swell.

Of the ten people onboard, six adults were pronounced dead at the scene. Two survivors were rescued and rushed to a hospital.