Sexy Stars In Pink Bikinis For National Pink Day!
Sexy Stars In Pink Bikinis ... Happy National Pink Day 👙!
Published
On Mondays, these bikini babes slay pink! It's a pink out in Hollywood and to celebrate National Pink Day, we've selected the hottest of the hottest -- hittin' the beaches and poolside hangs in pink perfection!
Stars like Alix Earle flashed some underboob paired with a denim mini skirt, Stassie Karanikolaou was in a pink state of mind while on vacay, and Elsa Hosk brought the pink power to her photo shoot on the beach.
Wink wink at the pink, and celebrate the glorious holiday with gorgeous gals blushing in pink!