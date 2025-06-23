Sexy Stars In Pink Bikinis For National Pink Day!

On Mondays, these bikini babes slay pink! It's a pink out in Hollywood and to celebrate National Pink Day, we've selected the hottest of the hottest -- hittin' the beaches and poolside hangs in pink perfection!

Stars like Alix Earle flashed some underboob paired with a denim mini skirt, Stassie Karanikolaou was in a pink state of mind while on vacay, and Elsa Hosk brought the pink power to her photo shoot on the beach.