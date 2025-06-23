Stunt Performer Suing Kevin Costner Says Alleged Unscripted 'Horizon 2' Rape Scene Was 'Abomination'

The stunt performer suing Kevin Costner over an alleged unscripted rape scene on a movie set is adding some new evidence to her lawsuit ... namely, text messages she claims she sent to the 'Horizon 2' intimacy coordinator after the alleged incident.

Devyn LaBella is suing Kevin for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation and she recently amended her lawsuit to include some alleged text messages she sent regarding the scene.

In the amended complaint, obtained by TMZ, LaBella includes text messages she says she sent to the movie’s intimacy coordinator after the incident saying ... "I wanted to discuss yesterday's abomination when we both have a chance ... I was put in a really wrong position and it's really affected me."

LaBella says she sent the messages the day after the alleged incident ... and she says they were sent and received by intimacy coordinator Celeste Cheney.

In another alleged message, LaBella rattles off a list of questions about the scene ... and you can click through our gallery to see what LaBella says she wrote.

As we reported ... LaBella says she was "the victim of a violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene" directed by Costner on May 2, 2023. The stunt performer claims there was no contractually mandated intimacy coordinator present on set the day of May 2, and that Costner was "either involved in or fully aware of every single thing going on."

She claims Costner instructed actor Roger Ivens during the scene, alleging Ivens "violently rustled" her skirt up "as if trying to penetrate her against her will" while "using his body and arms forcibly pinning [her] down.”

Costner's attorney Marty Singer told TMZ the lawsuit has "absolutely no merit" and claims LaBella is a "serial accuser of people in the entertainment industry."