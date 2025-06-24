Kevin Costner's Lawyer Rips Lawsuit Over Alleged Unscripted 'Horizon 2' Rape Scene

Kevin Costner's lawyer is firing back at the stunt performer suing the actor over what she says was an unscripted rape scene on the 'Horizon 2' movie set.

Devyn LaBella is suing Kevin for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation over the alleged incident ... and she amended her lawsuit to add some alleged texts she says she sent to the film's intimacy coordinator, including one where LaBella says the alleged rape scene was an "abomination."

Kevin's lawyer, Marty Singer, is responding ... and he vehemently denies LaBella's claims.

Singer tells TMZ ... "Ms. LaBella was doing a rehearsal on an Insert Shot for a scripted scene. There was no intimacy or anything sexual in the shot. There was tugging on a dress while she was fully clothed in a dress with long bloomers lying down next to a male actor."

Kevin's attorney adds ... "Numerous witnesses have contradicted Ms. LaBella's meritless claims. She herself texted her supervisor after she wrapped stating, "Thank you for these wonderful weeks."

As we reported ... LaBella alleges she was "the victim of a violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene" directed by Costner on May 2, 2023. She claims there was no contractually mandated intimacy coordinator present on set the day of May 2, and that Costner was "either involved in or fully aware of every single thing going on."

In her suit, LaBella alleges Costner instructed actor Roger Ivens during the scene, alleging Ivens "violently rustled" her skirt up "as if trying to penetrate her against her will" while "using his body and arms forcibly pinning [her] down."