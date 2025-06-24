Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kevin Costner's Lawyer Rips Lawsuit Over Alleged Unscripted 'Horizon 2' Rape Scene

Kevin Costner His Attorney Rips 'Horizon 2' Lawsuit ... Accuser Is Full of It!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
kevin costner devyn labella main getty instagram composite
Getty / Instagram @devynlabella Composite

Kevin Costner's lawyer is firing back at the stunt performer suing the actor over what she says was an unscripted rape scene on the 'Horizon 2' movie set.

Devyn LaBella is suing Kevin for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation over the alleged incident ... and she amended her lawsuit to add some alleged texts she says she sent to the film's intimacy coordinator, including one where LaBella says the alleged rape scene was an "abomination."

marty singer attorney sub getty swipe
Getty

Kevin's lawyer, Marty Singer, is responding ... and he vehemently denies LaBella's claims.

Singer tells TMZ ... "Ms. LaBella was doing a rehearsal on an Insert Shot for a scripted scene. There was no intimacy or anything sexual in the shot. There was tugging on a dress while she was fully clothed in a dress with long bloomers lying down next to a male actor."

Stunt Performer Suing Kevin Costner Over Alleged Unscripted 'Horizon 2' Rape Scene -- The Alleged Texts
Launch Gallery
The Alleged Texts Launch Gallery

Kevin's attorney adds ... "Numerous witnesses have contradicted Ms. LaBella's meritless claims. She herself texted her supervisor after she wrapped stating, "Thank you for these wonderful weeks."

Devyn LaBella sub getty swipe
Getty

As we reported ... LaBella alleges she was "the victim of a violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene" directed by Costner on May 2, 2023. She claims there was no contractually mandated intimacy coordinator present on set the day of May 2, and that Costner was "either involved in or fully aware of every single thing going on."

text between wade allen & devyn labella

In her suit, LaBella alleges Costner instructed actor Roger Ivens during the scene, alleging Ivens "violently rustled" her skirt up "as if trying to penetrate her against her will" while "using his body and arms forcibly pinning [her] down."

But Kevin's camp is again calling BS.

related articles