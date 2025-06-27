Juicy Stars With Pineapples For International Pineapple Day

Pineapple days and sunny rays are comin' in hot for International Pineapple Day! The stars are slicing into summer with the perfect summer craze -- proudly posing with pineapples (but of course, while showin' off their famous looks 😉!)

Standing tall, celebs like Australian model Emily Sears cuddled up with her juicy assets on display, TikTok hottie Noah Beck found the simple joy in his pineapple on vacay, and 'Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice showed off their sweet sides while snapping a pineapple pic!