MLB's Dicky Lovelady Gets $250,000 Porn Site Offer

If MLB pitcher Richard Lovelady needs some extra coin while he searches for his next spot on a Big League roster, a porn site says it'll pay him handsomely ... if he hops in front of one of its cameras and shows off his fastballs!

CamSoda tells TMZ Sports ... it's offering the former Mets reliever -- who made headlines this week after he requested New York fans and media members call him Dicky -- $250,000 to hop on a NSFW stream.

"As a left-handed relief pitcher known for handling pressure," a company spokesperson told us, "we think he's the perfect fit to bring some heat in a whole new arena."

Lovelady might be in need of the cash -- even though the Mets called him up to their bullpen on Monday, they designated him for assignment on Wednesday ... meaning he's got work left to do to make it back to a Big League paycheck.

Of course, as a celeb, a married man and a father, the 29-year-old would probably rather take his chances on the mound.

Nonetheless, CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker still made his case for Lovelady to sign with them in a compelling letter to the pitcher.

"You've made a name for yourself in high-stakes situations, and we believe that same confidence and control could be a hit with our audience," Parker said. "Whether you're coming in for the save or just keeping things loose in the bullpen, we think you've got the charisma to command the spotlight."

"We'll take care of the tech, the fans, and the lights -- you just bring the Lovelady presence that’s already turning heads."