U.S. Sprinter Chris Robinson Gets Modeling Offer After Junk Exposed In Race

The U.S. sprinter who went viral after his manhood made an appearance in a recent race is getting offers that'll keep him covered moving forward -- including an underwear modeling gig!!

TMZ Sports has learned undies company Shinesty reached out to Chris Robinson after he suffered the unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at a Golden Spike track meet on Tuesday ... which resulted in his private parts slipping out of his shorts during the event.

Keep in mind, Robinson still won the race ... and after that kinda effort, it's safe to say the folks at Shinesty were impressed.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Shinesty -- known for its humorous clothing -- told us they've actually been looking for someone to model their new "Magnum Pouch Ball Hammock" undies, which have a front pocket 47% larger than the average ... and Robinson is more than qualified for the job.

We're told Robinson is open to the idea ... and agreed to speak with them about the offer!!

Another brand -- Krakatoa -- is also offering Robinson help ... with CEO Alex Bortoluzzi telling us they'd like to send the sprinter a care package, as they make items with high-performance athletes in mind.

"We have a special pouch in front, to keep things separated, and not slapping around," Bortoluzzi said.