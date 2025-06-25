US Sprinter Chris Robinson Has Wardrobe Malfunction Mid-Race, Junk Exposed On TV

Uhh, that's awkward! U.S. sprinter Chris Robinson experienced a wardrobe malfunction during a race on Tuesday ... the ol' frank and beans slipped out of his shorts in the middle of a race!!!

Despite the x-rated accident, Robinson wasn't deterred, still crossing the finish line in first place.

The mishap, at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic, was captured on TV ... as the 24-year-old competed in the 400 metres hurdles event.

As Robinson and the other athletes approached the last hurdle, the left side of his shorts rode up his leg ... exposing his junk.

Robinson, as the video shows, clearly felt a breeze ... and he attempted to run, jump, and put his privates back in his shorts.

CR temporarily won the battle ... that is until he crossed the finish line and fell, inadvertently putting the family jewels back on display.

Shockingly, Robinson won the race with a time of 48.05 seconds.