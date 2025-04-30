Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Singer Rauw Alejandro's Pants Split Open Onstage Mid-Performance, on Video

Rauw Alejandro Tears Up The Stage ... Literally!!! Wardrobe Malfunction😲

Puerto Rican hitmaker Rauw Alejandro caught a surprise draft mid-performance -- 'cause his pants totally split at the crotch, giving fans even more of a show than expected.

You can bet your bottom dollar it was caught on camera -- Rauw was in full performance mode, rocking his 2022 hit "No Me Sueltes" at L.A.’s Intuit Dome over the weekend. But during a dance break, when he parted his legs to the beat, bam ... instant rip!

Absolute total wardrobe malfunction ... but instead of cringing, the crowd’s reaction was the complete opposite -- cheers erupted as Rauw’s rip became the unexpected highlight of the night.

PUTTIN' ON A STEAMY SHOW

Rauw knew something was off -- he quickly covered his crotch with his hand, glanced down to confirm the damage, then gave the crowd a knowing smile.

As well as his, ahem, performances, Rauw's also well-known from his relationship with Rosalía from 2021-2023, which ended in him shutting down cheating talk.

Rauw’s love life may have been torn apart, but looks like his pants couldn't escape the same fate either!

