Janet Jackson Groped at Vegas Show, Conjures Images of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Janet Jackson's paying homage to arguably the biggest moment of her career ... 'cause one of her dancers grabbed her chest from behind during her recent show -- and, it's pretty clearly a "Nipplegate" reference.

The singer-songwriter took the stage at Resorts World in Vegas Monday ... and, while outfitted in a tight black leather bodysuit, a dancer came up and ran his hands over Jackson's chest ... while Ms. Jackson looked ready to get 'Nasty' with it.

Jackson's got her hands above her head here ... letting her dancer grab everything he's gotta for the performance -- just like Justin Timberlake did at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

If you don't remember -- but honestly, how could anyone forget? -- Janet performed with JT in Houston, Texas more than 20 years ago ... when, during a medley of their hit songs Justin ripped off part of Janet's costume. The move revealed Jackson's right breast and nipple covering.

Play video content TMZ.com

In the wake of the incident, Janet dealt with all kinds of scrutiny, and it temporarily derailed her career ... and, JT never really stepped up to defend her. He eventually apologized to Janet in 2021 -- though, he sorta took it back earlier this year.

It's funny Janet's embracing this moment that nearly destroyed her career ... especially at the end of a year so tumultuous for JT -- who was arrested for DUI back in June and was the subject of public ridicule for his own wardrobe malfunction earlier this month.

Of course, the Vegas pose also calls back to the cover of Jackson's 1993 album "Janet," which originally featured two hands cupping her bare breasts from behind, with Ms. Jackson's arms up in the air -- that album cover has since been altered to only show her from the neck up.

Janet also turned her residency -- which kicked off yesterday -- into a family affair ... as eagle-eyed fans noticed her mom Katherine turned up to cheer her baby girl on.