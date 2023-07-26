Rauw Alejandro Shoots Down Cheating Rumors In Wake Of Split From Rosalía
7/26/2023 3:00 PM PT
Rauw Alejandro is setting the record straight on his recent split from Rosalía ... debunking the theory that infidelity was to blame for the couple's end.
The Puerto Rican singer took to Instagram Wednesday to let fans know the facts, saying the 2 broke off their engagement a few months ago -- but makes it clear there were no third parties involved in the breakup, and says there was no cheating going down.
He says he never thought he'd have to speak publicly about something like this, but the folks claiming he's been less than faithful was enough to get him to come forward. He doesn't go into details on the split, but he's at least crossing a few theories off the list.
As we reported, Rosalía announced their engagement back in March, and the 2 have been practically joined at the hip ever since their romance began in 2021 ... so the split came as a shock to fans everywhere.
BTW, people online have been speculating Rauw was hooking up with IG model Valeria Duque ... and while Rauw's been taking a beating over the rumors, Valeria's been catching flack, too -- and she's since switched her account, which has 1.4M followers, to private.