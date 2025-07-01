Billy Gardell's weight loss has seen the formerly 370-pound-plus star slim down to a much more manageable number in the low 200s.

And the "Mike & Molly" star's also been open about how undergoing bariatric surgery has made all the difference in his fitness journey.

Here's how going under the knife completely changed the actor's life -- and how he's been able to keep off the pounds in the years after his procedure.

Billy 'Chickened Out' Of Bariatric Surgery A Few Times

Although his health improved in the long run, Gardell wasn't always so gung-ho about undergoing a weight-loss procedure, which he revealed in an interview with People.

The performer stated that, while he put off any drastic weight-loss measures for an extended period of time, he reached a point "where it hurt to exercise."

The delay wasn't for lack of trying, either, as Gardell claimed he "tried everything" to lose weight before falling into a "yo-yo" cycle that saw him gaining and losing weight.

He then recalled reaching a point where he realized that "drastic" action was necessary to address his health concerns, although he admitted that he "chickened out" of bariatric surgery on several occasions.

Gardell went on to state he eventually developed type 2 diabetes and was on medication for the disease for a year and a half, which greatly displeased him.

Gardell Changed His Mind About Surgery During The Pandemic

The "Bob Hearts Abishola" star then expressed that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was what motivated him to get his weight under control, as his size made him more susceptible to the effects of coronavirus.

Gardell added that he didn't want to risk the possibility of being removed from the lives of his family, saying "the idea of not being here for my wife or my kid motivated my change."

The performer noted he had to become "humble enough to ask for help" in order to actually start his plans for surgery.

He then spoke about consulting with a doctor, who he said "changed and saved my life."

Gardell said while he was grateful for the experience, he did not want his fans to follow his exact path to a healthy lifestyle, and noted the surgery was the "right decision" for himself.

Gardell's Weight Loss Shocked His Family

The actor has since opened up about the effects his procedure had on his immediate family -- some of whom didn't even recognize him at first!

Gardell made the admission during a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight and fondly recalled when he "first lost the weight, my wife thought a stranger was in the house."

He also spoke about meeting individuals in similar health-related situations, and said he advised them that following a weight-loss procedure, they needed to emphasize healthy habits in order to keep the pounds off.

The performer noted if "you're not willing to commit to the stuff on the other side, it's just gonna happen again."