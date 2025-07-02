Ilia Topuria Says Islam's Avoiding Him, Will Kick Paddy Pimblett's Ass

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ilia Topuria is opening up on his brutal (and shocking) knockout of Charles Oliveira ... and talking about who could be next -- and he's putting two big UFC stars on notice!

The 28-year-old newly crowned lightweight champ joined Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) ... just days after he put Oliveira's lights out with a crushing combo of punches in the UFC 317 main event.

As it goes, everyone wants to know what's next for the champion. Two names that have been talked about most ... Paddy Pimblett and Islam Makhachev!

After the first-round knockout, Pimblett confronted Topuria in the Octagon ... and there's buzz amongst fans who are clearly into the potential matchup.

While some may feel it's a good matchup, Ilia sees it as easy work.

"All the fans around the world, I think that they want to see that fight. And at the same time, I have to be honest, I think it's one of the easiest fights that I could have in the lightweight division," the champ said.

"Because, I don't know, I can do with him whatever I want to do in reality. It's a very exciting fight for the fans. I'm going to enjoy a lot the whole process. And at the same time, it's a fight where I'm going to be able to shine once again."

Of course, Ilia predicted he'd shut Charles' lights out in round one, and that's precisely what he did. So, what's his prediction for Paddy?

"I promise you, I could choose the way I want to finish."

First round, we asked?

"That's for sure. He's not going to stay there for more than one round with me."

On Islam Makhachev, who recently gave us his 155 lb. belt to move up to welterweight, Topuria believes Khabib's protégé is avoiding him.

"Listen, I think that [Islam] took a great decision. If the UFC would offer him to fight against Justin Gaethje or some other contender in the division, I think that he would stay at 155 [lbs.]," Ilia said.

"With me coming up, he was like, I don't have to take this risk. I'm going to move up to the 170. I'm going to try to get another belt. And that's all because he knows that I'm dangerous. He knows that I'm going to put him to sleep. Even Khabib. The only reason they don't want me to fight against him, because they know that I'm going to beat him."

So, if he could call his shot ... what does Topuria do?

"Ideally, I would love to see Islam getting the title and the UFC letting me go up to 170 and getting the third belt," the champ said without hesitation.

FYI, Topuria, the 10th fighter to have been champ in two weight classes, would be the first to be a three-division champion.

Ilia, in addition to being the lightweight title holder, is also now the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world ... supplanting Islam, who previously held the top spot.

We asked Topuria for his reaction.

"It's always nice and great when you get that kind of recognition and they put you as a number one fighter in the world, the pound-for-pound number one," Topuria said of topping the P4P list.

"That's something great, not many people can say that. So I'm very proud of that fight."