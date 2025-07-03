Police in Texas Get Into Deadly Shootout with Gunman on Video

Play video content

Police in Texas got into a wild shootout with a gunman that ended with the suspect being killed and one of the officers getting wounded — and it was all caught on dramatic video.

The El Paso Police Department recently released body cam footage from 2 officers who responded to a June 1 domestic violence call in a suburb of the city.

Check out the clip ... both officers are seen converging on a house with their guns drawn when the female cop tells the suspect, Salvador Valdiviezo, to show his hands.

Instead, Valdiviezo, armed with his own pistol, opens fire at the officers from behind a pickup truck parked in the driveway.

The cops return fire, prompting Valdiviezo to run out into the street before circling back to the driveway.

All the while, the parties exchange more gunfire as the female cop gets shot in the leg, yelling that she's been "hit."

But her partner saves the day ... he aims his service weapon at Valdiviezo, pumping him full of bullets until he lies motionless on the ground. Valdiviezo was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.