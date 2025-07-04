Eric 'Badlands' Booker Reveals Dream Chugging Beverage

Play video content TMZSports.com

Eric "Badlands" Booker has chugged just about everything under the sun ... but there's still one liquid he REALLY wants to down at an insane rate -- telling TMZ Sports it's a drink you can't find just anywhere!!

We caught up with Booker as he prepares to defend his title at the Nathan's Famous Lemonade Chugging Contest this July 4 ... and he revealed a non-alcoholic apéritif called Beverly -- a Coca-Cola product -- is atop his wish list.

"I think it's from Italy or somewhere in Europe," he said. "There's only one place that I know has it, at the Coca-Cola factory down in Atlanta. So one day, I'm gonna bring my boot and just put it under the fountain and just try to chug two liters of Beverly."

Booker is correct about the soda's origins. It was first produced in Italy in 1969, but was discontinued in 2009. You can still find it, but only at the World of Coca-Cola.

It is said to have a bitter flavor and was intended to be consumed before meals.

But that's a future endeavor for the 56-year-old ... as his focus is on the corner of Surf and Stillwell on Coney Island -- where he looks to surpass the 21-second record he set at the event last year.

"I studied the tapes from last year, see where I can improve. George [Shea] was saying that it was like a wave machine with the liquid going back and forth."