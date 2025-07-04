Two Arrested in Murder of OutKast Co-Founder Big Boi's Uncle

Outkast's Antwan "Big Boi" Patton lost a family member to senseless gun violence last month in Georgia -- and police have now made two arrests in the murder case.

Jabyrion Crumbley turned himself in to the authorities Wednesday after he fatally shot Big Boi's uncle, Remoin Patton, during a June 16 road rage incident in Atlanta, according to police.

Crumbley was booked into the Fulton County Jail for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He's being held without bail.

Four days after the shooting, Janisha Crumbley was also arrested for hindering the apprehension of a felon but later released from jail. It's unclear what the Crumbleys' relationship is.

Big Boi -- who co-founded OutKast with André 3000 -- issued a statement about Patton — affectionately known as Uncle Moonie.

He told WSB-TV Channel 2 ... "Everybody who knows Uncle Moonie heart aches. He wasn’t just ‘My’ Uncle, he was Unk to all that met him. A moment of rage has in totally pierced the heart of my family forever. May Uncle Moonie’s soul rest in peace."

Big Boi also posted a video tribute to Uncle Moonie on Instagram with a captioin that read, "Long Live Uncle Moonie ….Miss ya UNC 💔 To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord."

According to the Atlanta PD, cops responded to a shooting on the afternoon of June 16, finding Uncle Moonie dead at the scene with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his back.

Police say Uncle Moonie was trying to make a turn when he got into a heated argument with another driver, who pulled a gun and opened fire at him.

After he was struck by the bullet, Uncle Moonie plowed his car into a vacant home, cops say.

Uncle Moonie was 62.