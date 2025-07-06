Big Stars in Teeny Tiny Swimwear

It's summertime, and the living's easy -- especially when we've got plenty of celebs wearing teeny, tiny bikinis!

We know it's hot outside, but these bikini babes are still turning up the heat in their skimpy outfits ... just like Bella Hadid, who's no stranger to showing off her beach-ready body.

And the fun doesn't stop there ... we've also got celebs like Bella Thorne and Emily Sears showing off their stuff on the sand, and rapper Kaliii baring nearly all in some seriously sultry swimwear.