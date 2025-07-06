Phallic Art Sculpture That Squirts Water on Passersby Shocks Crowd in NYC

Play video content TMZ.com

A picture might be worth a thousand words, but this statue in New York City will leave ya speechless ... 'cause while it's apparently a leg that's not what many are seeing.

"Foot Fountain," a new 10-foot-tall art installation, was erected in Manhattan's High Line Park recently. It's a pink leg -- cut off around the knee -- brimming with tongues and ending in a giant foot with red toenails.

There's a contraption nearby people can pedal that seems to make the top of the sculpture squirt ... no, we're not making this up.

It looks a lot like ... well, let's just say they were right about what big feet equal in this case, if you catch our drift -- and, many who walked past it couldn't help but stop and gawk at it.

Watch the clip for yourself ... people in the park are clearly awestruck by the size of the thing -- taking videos of the new fixture which is supposed to stay in the park until May 2026.

Mika Rottenberg -- a world-renowned artist -- came up with concept ... revealing it was originally intended as an irrigation fountain for flowers. Now, she says, it will be used to keep New Yorkers cool on hot summer days.