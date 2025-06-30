EA Sports Reviving College Basketball Game After 16-Year Hiatus

EA Sports ... It's (Back) In the Game!

Electronic Arts revealed big news Monday morning, announcing the return of another fan favorite, their college hoops game, EA College Basketball!

"Bring the Madness. Let's run it back," the company wrote in an X post.

It's been 16 years since EA Sports last put out the last college basketball game, which featured then-Oklahoma Sooners star Blake Griffin on the cover in 2009.

One of the main reasons for the long stall was the licensing of players' likenesses ... but in the current NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) world, EA saw an opening to make a triumphant return, and fans are pumped!

"I speak for everyone when I say WE WILL all be BUYING CBB over NBA2k," one gamer wrote.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer ... the company is reportedly eyeing 2028 for the return.

College Basketball isn't the first game EA's resurrected ... last year, they brought back EA College Football after 11 years away.

The CFB cover featured three athletes, including Travis Hunter.