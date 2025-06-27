Oscar De La Hoya Lists Las Vegas Area Mansion For $19.5 Million

Here's the chance to live like a Golden Boy -- Oscar De La Hoya is putting his Las Vegas area mansion on the market ... and speaking of gold, you're gonna need a lot of it if you're interested in snagging the pad!!

TMZ Sports is told the former boxing champion is open to parting ways with his beautiful property, which he purchased back in 2022.

The home is in a guarded and gated community in Henderson ... and comes with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a 270-degree view of the entire Las Vegas skyline.

It also has glass walls, a massive walk-in closet, a full butler kitchen, a wine cellar, a game room, an extra-large pool, and a golf simulator.

Zar Zanganeh of The Agency tells us ODLH and his lady, Holly Sonders, decorated the interior with a lot of pop art and custom furniture.

As for why they're looking to move on from the majestic place, we're told they've been spending more time in the Vegas Valley ... and now they're looking to buy or build larger to make the stay more permanent.

ODLH just listed the property for $19.5 million ... a slight increase from how much he shelled out for it a few years back.