Deshaun Watson's Wedding Band Worth Up to $1.3 Million, Over 34 Carats of Diamonds

Play video content Instagram/@hillaryospina__

A Super Bowl ring might not be on the horizon, but Deshaun Watson's finger will be shining nonetheless ... thanks to his new wedding band that features more than 34 carats of diamonds and a price tag north of a million bucks!!

The Cleveland Browns quarterback got hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais, on July 3 in Miami ... months after the 29-year-old proposed on a beach.

Photos and footage from the big day revealed no expenses were spared ... including their wedding bands, which the couple proudly flexed on their Instagram Stories after exchanging "I dos."

The jeweler behind the massive bands is Vikar Ahmed ... who was also responsible for Jilly's $2 million "Glory Treasure" engagement ring.

TMZ Sports has learned Watson's custom-made band holds over 34 carats of flawless white diamonds in the highest color grade D and IF clarity.

Play video content

Anais -- a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, cookbook author and singer -- now has a 16-carat D and IF diamond band.

"Together, these stunning wedding rings boast more than 50 carats of radiant brilliance," Ahmed said, "and represent the pinnacle of craftsmanship, all made in Germany."

According to the current market, Deshaun's wedding band is worth between $1.1 and $1.3 million ... and Jilly's new band could go for between $500K and $650k.

"These wedding bands not only symbolize an unbreakable commitment to love but also embody perfection in craftsmanship, reflecting the extraordinary artistry that goes into each piece," Ahmed said.

"When you wear a jewelry piece by Vikar Ahmed, you don’t just wear a piece of high jewelry; you embody luxury and sophistication, evoking feelings of elegance and prestige that set you apart."

Watson and Anais have been together since 2019, with Jilly standing firm in the three-time Pro Bowler's corner every step of the way during his journey with the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.