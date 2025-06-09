Deshaun Watson Goes All Out For Bachelor Party, Luxury Cars, Steak & Fire!

Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury will keep him away from the gridiron this year, but it clearly ain't sidelining him from turning up ... as he was the center of an epic bachelor party in Florida over the weekend.

Watson grabbed a few of his closest pals and hit Miami to celebrate his upcoming nuptials with Jilly Anais ... and the bash featured all kinds of fun.

Play video content

First, Watson and Co. appeared to rent some luxury sports cars that they zoomed around the city in.

Later, they hit David Grutman and David "Papi" Einhorn's popular eatery, Papi Steak, for a one-of-a-kind meal.

The NFL quarterback and the rest of the guys got some pricey meats -- and then they were treated to beef wellingtons shaped as footballs that were flambéed right at their table.

The dinner, too, featured a custom "DW4 Bachelor Party" sign ... as well as several bottles of Cristal Rose.

Sources tell TMZ Sports in total, the dinner cost around $20,000 -- mere pocket change for Watson, who's in the middle of a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

As for Anais, she too got some partying in over the weekend ... going all out with her girlfriends at a bridal shower.

