Paul Rodriguez Says He's Not on Drugs, Only Helping Friends Who Are Addicted

Play video content TMZ.com

Paul Rodriguez is making it clear to us he's clean -- but admits that heartbreakingly, his home’s turned into a refuge for addicts.

TMZ caught up with the comedy veteran and he opened up about the tragic overdose death of his close friend Donald Serrato right inside his home last year -- saying he has no regrets in letting him stay there, 'cause he’d rather it happen under his roof than out on the streets.

Play video content TMZ.com

Paul says he’s lost too many friends to drug addiction -- and while he’s never battled it himself, watching others suffer cuts deep. That’s why he’s all in on being a real friend, even if opening his door means carrying some heavy baggage.

He’s had friends die, others get hauled off in cuffs -- and Paul also tells us about that headline-making moment in March when he was pulled over and strip-searched by cops... all 'cause of guilt by association.

Bottom line -- Paul’s not caught up in the chaos, he’s just trying to clean it up ... in a city where help is scarce and support’s hard to find.

Play video content TMZ.com