Mary Lou Retton Told Cops 'I'm West Virginia's 1st Daughter,' Arrest Video Shows

Newly released police video shows Mary Lou Retton flaunted her celebrity status during her arrest earlier this year ... at one point yelling to officers, "I'm West Virginia's First Daughter!"

The run-in with the Fairmont City Police Department took place in Marion County, W.V., back on May 17 ... after authorities said she was driving recklessly.

An incident report stated during a traffic stop, cops smelled booze on her person ... and noted she was slurring her words. It added "a screw top container of wine" was visible in her passenger seat as well.

In body cam footage from the scene that was just released Tuesday, you can see Retton -- a Fairmont, W.V. native -- seemed agitated to be detained from the get-go ... constantly asking officers if she really had to perform the field sobriety tests.

She appeared to fail all of them ... although during one that required her to balance on one leg, she said she should be able to pass it because she's "an Olympic gold medalist!"

Retton -- who was dealing with an oxygen tank and mask throughout the encounter with police -- was ultimately placed in handcuffs after she refused to take Breathalyzer tests ... and from that point on, she seemed to question if it was all necessary.

She was heard repeatedly saying "wow," while calling the situation "unbelievable." While at the station, she wondered out loud if the cops knew who she was.

"I'm West Virginia's First Daughter!" she said.

Inside the station, Retton sobbed -- while calling cops "terrible." She also argued with personnel about her oxygen intake, and stated she would "die here."

Retton was ultimately hit with one count of DUI over the incident -- though court records show she pleaded no contest to a first-time, non-aggravated DUI charge ... and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.

Following the case's disposition, she said in a statement, "I take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry."