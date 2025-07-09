Jana Kramer’s Husband Allan Russell Says Sex Life Is So Healthy He Doesn't Masturbate

Play video content Whine Down with Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer's hubby Allan Russell is keeping it strictly couples-only ... saying he skips the solo pleasure sessions and saves all his stamina for when it’s showtime with wifey!

The Scottish ex-footie star kicked off the ballsy convo on iHeartRadio's "Whine Down" podcast -- hosted by Jana herself -- claiming his sex life with the wife is so solid, he's not about to fumble it with a solo bathroom play.

Allan doubles down, saying the "essential and physical moments" he shares with Jana keep things so spicy, so there's no need to score alone when the home team’s winning.

He admits it's a full 180 from his bachelor days, when flying solo was a regular routine -- but now, he’s putting the brakes on any self-service … ain't no handwork hijacking his heat with Jana!

Jana played it cool, saying she didn’t mind the answer -- and hey, what woman’s gonna complain about being that irresistible?

But LBR, they only started dating in '23 and tied the knot a year later … so let’s circle back in a few years and see if he’s still keeping both hands off the merchandise.