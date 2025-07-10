Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial Date Set

A trial date for Karmelo Anthony's murder case has been set.

Court records show the teenager -- who is accused of stabbing and killing Austin Metcalf during a dispute at a high school track meet -- is slated to appear before a judge and jury in Collin County, Texas on June 1, 2026.

A court official tells TMZ Sports that date is tentative -- and it's entirely possible it gets pushed out further. But, the official added it's rare set dates ever get moved up.

Anthony is currently facing one count of first-degree murder over allegations he took Metcalf's life on April 2 while the two were quarrelling over a seat.

Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, said last month his client's actions were "self-defense." He also stated he fully expects "the jury will reach the right conclusion and justice will be done" as the case unfolds in the court system.

A docket control hearing was also scheduled in Anthony's case file for next week ... but the 17-year-old is not required to attend.