John Goodman's Injury On Set of Tom Cruise Movie Had Him Fearing the Worst

John Goodman's finally spilling the tea on a buzz-worthy injury from the set of his movie with Tom Cruise earlier this year -- turns out it was so bad, he needed emergency surgery.

The 73-year-old says he’d just made a major acting breakthrough while filming a scene for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new untitled movie in the UK in March ... but as he was getting into position, in his stocking feet, and passed Tom, his legs suddenly gave out and he crashed to the floor, landing on his hip.

John revealed to The Hollywood Reporter he started fearing the worst when he tried getting up and couldn't -- prompting the on-set doc at the iconic Pinewood Studios to rush him to the hospital.

It wasn’t until the X-ray came in that John found out he’d actually fractured his hip. Cut to the next day -- he was in surgery.

John said the worst part of it all was being benched for a month -- and going totally stir-crazy.

But hey, no worries -- he wasn’t cut from the movie. With heavy hitters like Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sandra Hüller, and Riz Ahmed in the cast alongside John and Tom, there was plenty of other stuff to shoot while he recovered.