John Goodman Missing 'SNL 50' Anniversary Special, Filming Movie With Tom Cruise

John Goodman is part of the fabric of "Saturday Night Live" but he's going to be MIA from the big 50th anniversary special ... and now we know why.

Sources close to John tell TMZ ... he was invited to participate in 'SNL 50' this weekend but he is missing the reunion because of prior work commitments.

We're told John is across the pond filming an Alejandro G. Iñárritu movie with Tom Cruise and can not break from production to travel back to New York City for 'SNL 50.'

Our sources say John is bummed about missing out on the big show and considers 'SNL' his family.

John's hosted the NBC late-night sketch comedy show 13 times ... which is good for third-most on the all-time list. So yeah, his loss will be missed.

'SNL 50' is still chock full of celebs despite John's absence.

Other former guest hosts set to appear in the milestone 'SNL' anniversary include ... Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.