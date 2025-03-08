John Goodman Injured on Movie Set in the UK

John Goodman has been injured on a movie set in the United Kingdom ... TMZ has learned.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... the actor fell while on set, but it was not related to a stunt. We're told he hurt his hip, but he is on the mend and will be back shooting next week

The film -- a still untitled flick from four-time Academy Award winner Alejandro González Iñárritu -- boasts some big star talent alongside John ... including Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sandra Hüller and Riz Ahmed.

A rep for Warner Bros Pictures confirmed the nature of John's injury to us in their own statement.

While the movie doesn't have a title yet ... IMDb does have a plot synopsis -- and, the film will follow "The most powerful man in the world causes a disaster and embarks on a mission to prove that he is the savior of humanity."

Cruise has already been spotted on-set, walking over to a helicopter. Unclear what his next big stunt for this movie is going to be -- though we do know he's hanging out of a biplane for the next 'Mission Impossible' film.

While John didn't suffer a major injury, it's still a scary situation for the 72-year-old star ... who had to skip the 50th 'SNL' anniversary show because he was shooting this flick.

It's just the latest in a string of bad luck for John ... who lost his home in the Pacific Palisades wildfire back in January along with several other big stars like Eugene Levy, Billy Crystal and Mandy Moore.