Superman: On The Big And Small Screens

There's been plenty of actors who've donned a red cape and blue costume to play Superman in film and television over the years -- and we're here for all of them!

You've got performers like George Reeves, Dean Cain and Tom Welling, all of whom portrayed the character on the small screen, plus Tyler Hoechlin, whose run as the Man of Steel throughout the "Arrowverse" lasted for nearly a decade.

And following Christopher Reeve's classic portrayals of Superman on the big screen, there were guys like Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill filling the role, with David Corenswet being the most recent actor who's played the Last Son of Krypton.