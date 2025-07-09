'Superman' David Corenswet Trolls Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult

"Superman" star David Corenswet is trolling the guy who plays his on-screen nemesis ... playfully chiding Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult, who he says stole his style.

David stepped out Wednesday in New York City wearing an outfit that was awfully similar to what we saw Nicholas wearing last week ... black dress shoes, white trousers, white tank top, sweater tied over one shoulder and under the other armpit, black sunglasses, and a bag in hand.

Difference is ... Nicholas seemed to be taking the look very seriously, and David's totally trolling Clark Kent's longtime foe.

David posted his and Nicholas' photos on his social media account and joked ... "Dude’s been jacking my style since 1998."

Nicholas laughed it off and played up David's troll job ... leaving twin emojis on David's IG post and reposting it on his story, adding Rosemary Clooney's "Sisters" and some laughing emojis.