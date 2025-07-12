Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Superman' Through The Years

'Superman' The Man Of Steel Through The Years

By TMZ Staff
Published
Superman Through The Years
Launch Gallery
'Superman' Through The Years Launch Gallery
Alamy

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's a gallery about Superman! We're looking back at some of the actors who've portrayed the Man of Steel over the years -- like Christopher Reeve, who filled the character's tights for the first time in 1978.

David Corenswet
Alamy

Then we've got David Corenswet, who got tapped to play the Last Son of Krypton in James Gunn's start to the new DC Universe.

Tom Welling
Everett Collection

And then there's Tom Welling, who portrayed the young Clark Kent in "Smallville" for nearly a decade and reprised his role in 2019 for the "Crisis On Infinite Earths" crossover event ... how's that for longevity?!

Up, up and away!

Related articles