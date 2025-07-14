Vinnie Hacker Shirtless Shots to Kick Off His 23rd Birthday!

Ringing in Man Crush Monday with social media stud Vinnie Hacker's shirtless shots! For his 23rd birthday, we did all the dirty work and hacked his selfies, so TikTok your time as you make your way through this stunner!

All about the angles, the Gen Z-er first started flashing his washboard abs back in 2020 when he was part of the HYPE House with Addison Rae, Dixie D'Amelio and Chase Hudson.

And five years later, he's still showin' up with his same tricks, but his pecs have definitely swelled up -- seen here in this workout selfie.

Hit up the gallery and see Vinnie in his natural element: shirtless!