Rita Ora Brings the Heat to Fire Island Drag Show

It's Not A Drag When I Walk in the Room ...

Play video content

Rita Ora set Fire Island ablaze over the weekend -- heating up the place with her new song and her smoking hot bod!

The singer stunned fans by dropping in at The Tryst Pool Club in Fire Island Pines, New York on Saturday to celebrate the release of her new single "HEAT" -- and let's just say, the name couldn't have been more fitting.

Dressed in an edgy black leather poolside look, Rita didn’t just show up -- she took over -- putting her legs on display in every fun-loving moment cameras captured.

Later on, she hopped into the DJ booth with DJ Sakalem, vibing out to his remix of her hit "Anywhere." She was surrounded by rip dudes all afternoon ... who looked almost as good as her.

Between singing and dancing, Ora climbed the go-go box and poured shots for fans like a true party queen. She even mounted a dancing merman, poured him a drink, and joined in on a spontaneous dance break.

And if that wasn’t iconic enough, Fire Island drag legends Pixie Aventura, Missleidy Rodriguez, and Bubbles D’Boob performed "DRINKIN’" while Rita cheered them on in the front row while perched on someone’s shoulders.

No Taika Waititi at this event as far as we can tell ... just Rita and a bunch of fans ready to party the night away!