Famous Bodybuilder Victor Martinez Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Famous bodybuilder Victor Martinez -- who won the 2007 Arnold Classic -- underwent emergency surgery to combat an undisclosed medical issue, it was announced this week.

The shocking news regarding the 51-year-old fitness star was revealed to Generation Iron, the same outlet that hosts Martinez's podcast.

The type of procedure was not disclosed ... but it is apparently so serious he required immediate attention.

He is currently recovering in the hospital and will share more information when he "regains his strength."

Martinez's fans have shared supporting messages since the news broke ... with one saying, "Vic is one of the most universally liked in the whole industry. Blessings. 🙌."

Martinez, also known as "The Dominican Dominato," began his pro bodybuilding career in 2001, when he competed in the IFBB Night of Champions.

He finished first in several IFBB events, including the Toronto Pro Supershow and Muscle Mayhem.

His greatest achievements came in 2007, when he won the Arnold Classic and placed second at the Mr. Olympia.