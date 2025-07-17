50 Cent's Publishing Company Sues Ex for Sharing Stories About Relationship

50 Cent's publishing company is suing his baby mama for telling stories about him online ... claiming she signed over her life rights years ago.

G-Unit Books is suing Shaniqua Tompkins ... 50's ex with whom he shares 28-year-old son Marquise Jackson.

G-Unit claims Shaniqua "irrevocably and exclusively" sold the rights of her life to the company ... adding she agreed "she would not publicly disclose, exploit, or otherwise commercialize any aspect of her life story or related rights" way back in 2007.

Fast forward to 2023 ... and G-Unit claims Shaniqua dropped a YouTube video titled "Other Side of the Coin." The description of the video claims to tell "the untold truth of how she helped to build the G-Unit legacy and how Curtis ‘50-Cent’ Jackson wouldn’t be who he is today without her.”

And then, just last month, G-Unit claims she took to Instagram to capitalize on speculation around the identity of the witnesses in the Diddy trial to grow her own brand when she wrote "Fun fact: I ain’t never sell no [cat emoji]."

They say this brought her attention ... and, she not only started to discuss Diddy's trial but also told more stories from her past with 50 Cent.

G-Unit is suing her for breach of contract and asks the court to prevent her from posting more social media videos. They're also asking for at least $1 million at trial.