50 Cent Narrating Skilla Baby's First Album Since Near-Fatal Shooting

50 Cent will lend his commanding vocals to narrate Skilla Baby's next album, "The Price Of Fame," TMZ Hip Hop can confirm ... similar to "Get Rich or Die Tryin," the project is aiming to be a magnum opus classic!!!

The Detroit rapper has been bouncing back after being shot in May, and we're hearing he was centered inside two star-studded, top-secret listening sessions on Wednesday in Los Angeles for his upcoming project.

Our sources inform us the first listening was held at the Interscope offices in Santa Monica with 50 and Skilla's Geffen Records label boss, Aaron “Dash” Sherrod, detailing the album.

There was a hefty guest list ... Hitmaka, 'Million Dollarz Worth of Game' podcasters Gillie & Wallo, producers Bongo By The Way, Go Grizz, 1500 Or Nothin's LaRance Dopson and Mars, ThirdEyeRaz, DJ Toomp and more all praised the album in real-time.

50 and Skilla developed a mentor-friend relationship last year ... a bond that was said to have strengthened through the making of the album, which showcases Skilla's various moods from street sweeper to lovely ladies' man.

Skilla thanked 50 and Dash for saving his life with a productive opportunity, instead of looking for payback in those Detroit streets.

We're told 50 lightened the mood, joking about the payback still being on the table, but got really animated describing the project -- labeling the production team "The Avengers!!!"

Play video content Instagram/@_skillababy

Grammy-winning visionary Warryn Campbell, 1500 or Nothin, J Will, and Toomp are a handful of superheroes behind the boards ... our sources are pinning the release to be sometime in autumn.

50 wasn't at the 2nd listening, but we're hearing Jermaine Dupri popped up, in addition to Power 106's DJs Carisma and Vision ... taking notes on what to spin when the album hits the streams.

Play video content FOX 2 Detroit