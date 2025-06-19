Skilla Baby Thanks God, Fans and Drops Bars After Detroit Shooting

Play video content Instagram/@_skillababy

Rapper Skilla Baby is giving thanks and praise after he was shot multiple times in Detroit last month ... and after some humble words, he gets defiant against unnamed haters in some new rhymes.

Wednesday night, the "Leave It in the Streets" rapper posted a video on Instagram thanking his fans, supporters, and God for his recovery ... with his right hand in view, still bandaged up. Sitting inside a vehicle, he says he never would question God's reason why he was shot -- and then he breaks out with some new bars.

"I don't fear n****s, I fear God / That n**** shot my truck up 20 times, I never cried" ... "They pushed up on a millionaire, they havin' too much pride." Check out the full video to catch the rest.

As we reported, Skilla -- legal name Trevon Gardner -- was shot multiple times in May in a targeted attack in Redford Township, Michigan, on the outskirts of Detroit.

Police said he was driving alone on a Thursday night near 8 Mile and Beech Daly when an unidentified suspect vehicle pulled up alongside Skilla's SUV and someone inside fired about 25 rounds at the rapper. He swerved and crashed into a building ... and he was hospitalized with wounds to his hand, head, back and thigh.

In his post last night, he shouts out #NeckBraidRadio in the caption, and toward the end of his one-man cypher, he raps "I gotta good feeling it's gonna be a long summer."