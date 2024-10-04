Rich Homie Quan Estate Releases Posthumous Album on Rapper's 35th Birthday
Rich Homie Quan Bittersweet Birthday 🕊️ Posthumous Album On Day He Would Have Turned 35
Rich Homie Quan's first posthumous album, "Forever Going In," was released Friday -- a month after his death ... the day the star rapper would have turned 35.
The album looks to capitalize on RHQ's growing streaming numbers while also memorializing his life -- it clocks in at 35 songs!!!
2 Chainz, Lil Tjay, Sukihana, Skilla Baby and more help round out the guest list -- RHQ's family dedicated the project to all the supporters.
“34 listed songs ironically that’s the age I… 🕊️🙏🏿😔bonus 1 extra, because tomorrow will forever be a celebration! My GIF to my Fans," the estate wrote on Instagram.
Rich Homie's funeral services were held on September 17, and we learned this week the cause of death was an accidental overdose of fentanyl and several other drugs.