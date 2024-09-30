Rich Homie Quan's Posthumous Music Video Released, Features Funeral Scenes
Rich Homie Quan Posthumous Music Vid Released Pre-Death & Funeral Scenes
Rich Homie Quan's talents are still shining bright even after his death ... thanks to the release of the music video for his posthumous single, "Song Cry."
The late rapper started filming the video before his sudden death earlier this month -- so the end result, which dropped Monday, mixes in pre-recorded footage with clips from his funeral, making it an emotional ride.
The video is a celebration of Rich’s life, packed with moments that capture his party spirit ... and you’ll spot familiar faces like Boosie Badazz and D.C. Young Fly popping up, keeping the vibe lively and honoring all the good times they shared together.
Of course, there were some serious heart-tugging funeral scenes ... including a moment when white doves were released.
The Atlanta rapper's estate dropped the tear-jerking track just before his funeral.
We broke the story ... Rich died just a month shy of his 35th birthday earlier this month -- his girlfriend found him unresponsive at his Georgia home. His cause of death isn't yet known.