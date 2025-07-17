Guess Who This Tie-Dye Kid Turned Into!

Before this cute kid with blunt bangs and curly hair was a stellar star in the community, she was just rockin' her tie-dye tee in Los Angeles, California, graduating from South Pasadena High School in the early 2000s ... and working as a clown at birthday parties.

She first gained notoriety for her role in the drama series "Mad Men," but playing "Annie Edison" was definitely her breakthrough ... Some of her other notable films include "Scream 4" and "The Five Year Engagement."