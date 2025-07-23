Bills GM Sticking By Maxwell Hairston Despite Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Play video content Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is sticking by his 2025 first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston amid a sexual assault lawsuit ... calling the situation frustrating, and describing Hairston as "a very good young man."

Beane met with the media as the team kicked off its training camp in Western New York on Wednesday ... when he was asked if the team's perspective toward Hairston has changed since the suit was filed, to which he responded, "no."

"We have to remember in society that people can make accusations and do things," he said. "I have no idea what the agenda is there, but I can tell you every stone we turned over, every door we looked behind, this is a very good young man."

"A young man you would let in your house, you would let watch your kids, hang out with whoever. He is genuinely a good person."

FYI, earlier this month, Hairston was sued in Kentucky for the alleged 2021 sexual assault.

The suit alleges that while he was a member of the University of Kentucky Football team, he sexually assaulted the victim in her dorm room after she repeatedly told him she had no interest in hooking up.

The 48-year-old GM cited that the alleged incident was said to have taken place four years ago ... and that Maxwell gave up his phone and took a polygraph test to support his denial of the women's account.

"These guys could be victims too. They make a lot of money. Very rarely do people defend them, and that's hard for me in this seat sometimes."